VIDEO: Rob Lowe begins filming ITV drama Wild Bill in Boston

Hollywood has come to Boston today as US actor Rob Lowe has begun filming scenes for 'Wild Bill' in the rain-soaked Market Place.

Lowe is playing high-flying US cop Bill Hixon who joins the ‘Lincolnshire East’ constabulary to tackle crime in the town.

There is huge anticipation for the ITV drama - which will also see scenes filmed in London.

BBC Lincolnshire reporter Harry Parkhill was on the scene early this morning to capture some photos of the actor in rehearsal.

More on this story as we get it.

US actor Rob Lowe taking cover under an umbrella in Boston Market Place.

The scene around the Herbert Ingram Memorial

US actor Rob Lowe filming in Boston today.

Rehearsals for ITV crime drama Wild Bill started early this morning (Wednesday).