Video: Kent to Caistor charity bike ride

A challenging cycle ride has brought in thousands of pounds in memory of Caistor man Andy French.

Dedicated fundraisers cycled 230 miles to raise funds for the charity Cure CJD Campaign in memory of Andy, who died last year from sporadic CJD, a rare and degenerative brain disease.

The group travelled from Andy’s home county of Kent to his adopted home town of Caistor over three days.

Many of the group had never cycled any distance before - and some of the riders hadn’t even known Andy.

The event was organised by Andy’s brother-in-law Danny Goldsbrough and he was delighted with how it all went.

“It has been absolutely amazing,” he said.

“We only had three or four regular cyclists among the group, everyone else has been out and bought bikes and got training, just to do this ride - and then taken time off work to take part too.

“I haven’t ridden a bike since I was about 12, so I won’t say it wasn’t without its challenges.”

Five of Andy’s friends from the Caistor area made the trip down to Kent to take part in the ride too.

Danny added: “It has been a great event and the camaraderie between everyone has been fantastic.

“People have been great along the way too - very supportive.

“We have also had some generous support from Progressive Print, who have printed the shirts at cost as well as banners - amazing.”

The most important thing for all the cyclists was to raise money for the Cure CJD Campaign and awareness of the condition.

Danny said: “To date we have raised £11,600, but the ride will probably bring in 12 or 15 thousand.”

The cyclists were cheered on as they entered Caistor on Saturday, but they had one more mission to complete before they could truly relax.

Andy was diagnosed with sporadic CJD in May last year and in July was admitted to St Andrew’s Hospice at Grimsby, where he was cared for in his last few weeks.

His family and friends raised £5,000 to thank them for the care he received and this was handed over to Hospice representative Alison Lark at the end of the ride.

“This is an amazing amount and will make a real difference,” said Alison.

“It means we can continue to look after more people like Andy. Thanks go to everyone for their generosity.”



Cyclists arrive at Caistor

Hospice representative is presented with a cheque for 5,000

Cyclists and supporters line up for a photo

Supporters wait for the cycliststo arrive at Caistor