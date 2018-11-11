Video: Armistice 100: Market Rasen remembers

A Clydesdale horse led this year's Remembrance Parade to recognise the animals as well as people who have died in conflicts.

Following a Remembrance Service in St Thomas's Church, the parade made its way through the streets to the cenotaph next to the Methodist Chapel, where wreaths were laid.

Market Rasen Remembrance Parade

Parade marshal and secretary of the Tealby and Market Rasen Branch of the Royal British Legion thanked everyone for turning out.

Particular thanks went to the town band, who this year were supported by members of EYMS Band, including bugler Neil Day, as well as the many uniformed services who turned out.