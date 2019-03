More than 70 tractors took to the road on Sunday to raise money for Andy's Children's Hospice.

All shapes and sizes of vehicle, from vintage to modern, headed out on the 20-mile route through the Lincolnshire Wolds.

Andy's Hospice tractor road run 2019

With a raffle and auction, plus some generous sponsorship, more than £3,000 was raised for the hospice funds.

Picture Gallery also available