Video and pictures: Grand run for charity at Middle Rasen

Sunday’s tractor road run from Middle Rasen’s Nag’s Head saw the largest turnout and the most money raised since the event started.

In all, 49 tractors of all shapes and sizes took part in the event, all helping to raise £1,044.40 for Cancer Research UK.

Middle Rasen Tractor Road Run

As well as the road run, there was an auction and a raffle.

This was the fourth year the road run has headed out from the Gainsborough Road pub and organisers - John Branston, Sheila Reading and Maggie Branston - were pleased to see everyone come along and enjoy themselves.

Sheila said: “Thanks go to everyone who came along, and to those who donated things for the raffle and the auction.

“Cancer affects everyone and anyone, and we are so pleased with the amount raised this year.”