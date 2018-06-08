VIDEO: A day in the life of a Wolds sergeant...

Lincolnshire Police have released a video demonstrating what it’s like to spend a day in the life of a Wolds sergeant.

On May 21, Sergeant Mike Templeman was filmed as he went about his day policing in the Wolds.

Through the video, Mike demonstrates the unpredictability of policing, and the long hours spent keeping the people of Lincolnshire safe.

The cameras followed Mike as he started his day before 7am at Louth Police Station, through his patrols of the Wolds countryside, to Horncastle, and back again.

It captures Mike as he sets about his normal day of patrols, admin and paperwork, and then dealing with the unpredictable nature of incidents.

Watch the video to find out more.