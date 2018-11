Caistor Town Hall was packed on Sunday for the Victorian Market event.

There were more than 30 stalls filling the main hall and the Arts Centre offering a wide range of seasonal products and gift ideas.

Father Christmas was kept busy all day in his grotto as children went along to tell him what was top of their Christmas list.

On the stage, youngsters from a number of local schools kept everyone entertained with seasonal songs, including some from their forthcoming Christmas productions.

