Vandals put Rasen parking meters out of action

All the parking machines in Market Rasen’s West Lindsey District Council-owned car parks have been damaged over the Christmas period.

Two machines in John Street, one in Mill Street and one in the Festival Hall car park have had their bottom panels removed, leaving wires exposed and the machines out of action.

Damage to the Festival Hall parking machine EMN-171227-113134001

The council has sent out an officer to assess the machines and the damage done to them.

A spokesman for the council said: “Rest assured, residents can be confident that the council are investigating the situation.”

Updates will be posted as we have them.