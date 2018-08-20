Value of Lincolnshire’s tourism industry continues to rise

New figures produced by Global Tourism Solutions have shown that the value of Lincolnshire’s tourism industry has increased by a further 7.3 per cent, reaching £1.47bn in 2017.

The latest STEAM figures show that in 2017 the county attracted more than 20 million visitors – a three percent rise on the previous year.

And that has helped increase the value of the county’s visitor economy by around 30 percent over the last five years.

Coun Colin Davie, Executive Member for Economy and Place, said: “Tourism is a key industry for the county economy, employing around 19,500 people.

“We’re working hard to attract even more visitors, and over the last couple of years we’ve dramatically improved what we have to offer.

“As a result, not only has the number of day-visitors increased by around 450,000, the number of people staying for longer has increased by around 160,000 too, a 5 per cent rise.

“And although August remains our busiest month, October and March have seen the largest increases in visitor numbers.

“That suggests our efforts to extend the traditional tourist season, with new attractions like the recently opened North Sea Observatory, are paying off.

“And with the Mayflower 400 celebrations in 2020 and much more on the horizon, I’m confident our tourism economy will continue to thrive in the years to come.”