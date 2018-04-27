Vacant agricultural buildings to become houses in Walesby

Planners at West Lindsey District Council have approved plans for vacant agricultural buildings to be converted into housing.

The application by Mr P Arden, of Arden Farms Ltd, Owmby by Spital, will see buildings transformed into five dwellings.

The site in question is at Walesby House, Rasen Road, Walesby.

The four farm buildings will be converted into two two-bedroom houses, one three-bedroom house, and two four-bedroom houses.

Two of the barns will be two-storey with bedrooms on the first floor, and the other two barns will have bedrooms on the ground floor.

All dwellings will also have living, kitchen, and bathroom facilities.

Two of the dwellings will also have en-suite bathrooms to some of the bedrooms.

Supporting documentation for the application states that Walesby has ‘had very little new housing in the past five to 10 years’ and that ‘new housing in rural villages is much needed’.

Walesby Parish Council, Walesby Heritage and Lincolnshire County Council raised no objections.