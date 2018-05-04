UPDATE: Six cattle accounted for but two still missing in Rasen area

A husband and wife have thanked the Rasen community for helping them track down six of their eight cattle which escaped from a field last week.

Hazel and Julian Hammond own Sunnyside Up Farm and Cafe, in Tealby Road, and first noticed there was a problem on Thursday, April 23.

Eight of their Lincoln Red Heiffers had escaped from a field near Faldingworth.

The couple first put out an appeal on Facebook, and have been posting regular updates - with the latest revealing that six of eight cattle are now accounted for.

Two of the Lincoln Red Heiffers are contained in a field in Freisthorpe, two are in a field in Cold Handworth, and two are in a large field at Top Farm, in Faldingworth.

But the remaining two cattle are yet to be found - with Hazel and Julian suspecting that the final two cows may be in the Buslingthorpe Woods Area.

Speaking to the Rasen Mail last week, Hazel suspected that, from prints in the field, the cows may have been ‘spooked’ by a dog.

She said: “The cattle were forced right into the corner of the field and barged through an electric fence, a wooden fence and a hedge.

“Julian is very worried for their welfare and obviously they can roam over roads as they have been frightened by something.

“They are usually so quiet and tame, Julian takes great pride in them.”

The couple reported the incident to Lincolnshire Police last Friday morning and also put out a post on the Sunnyside Up Farm and Cafe Facebook page.

Hazel and Julian have managed to find six of the eight missing cattle. Call 01673 844736/07774 137371 with any sightings.