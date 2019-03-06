UPDATE: Family devastated after fire destroys belongings in North Thoresby

A family living in North Thoresby have been left devastated after they lost nearly all their belongings in a fire in the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 5).

Emma Stott and her family were woken by the fire brigade at 3am on Tuesday after a dog walker spotted huge flames billowing into the sky next door to their caravan in Stanholme Lane.

Emma Stott at the scene of the fire on Wednesday.

Belongings including a fridge freezer, photographs, clothes, two cars and a static caravan have been lost after their stable block caught fire.

Thankfully, Emma’s family and their pets - including seven dogs and some ducks - are all safe, but the situation could have been a lot worse.

It took two-and-a-half hours for three fire crews to extinguish the blaze.

Emma and her son both work in Binbrook and her partner works in Market Rasen - but without any form of transport, the family are struggling.

Emma shared this picture of the devastation caused by the fire.

After sharing the news on Facebook, dozens of kind-hearted people have come forward, offering donations of clothes and food.

Emma said: “We are all okay, but physically shaken up - it could have been so much worse.”

A Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: “A crew from Louth and two Humberside Fire and Rescue crews from Grimsby were called to an incident at Stanholme Lane in North Thoresby to an outbuilding, car, pick-up truck, and caravan on fire.

“Crews extinguished the fire using one main jet, one hose reel and two breathing apparatus. No casualties were involved in this incident.

The caravan and stable block before the blaze.

“The cause was accidental, from an unknown electrical fault, but the extent of the damage meant the exact location of this couldn’t be determined.

• If you want to donate or help in any way, contact Emma Stott via Facebook.