Update (6.30pm): A631 at Willingham Woods back open after serious collision

The A631 at Willingham Woods has re-opened this evening (Thursday) after four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash earlier today.

The road was closed for most of this afternoon while emergency services attended the scene.

Lincolnshire Police issued a statement at 1pm this afternoon: “Incident 144 of July 18 was called in at 11.15am.

“The collision involved a van and a car.

“The air ambulance attended, and the road is currently closed.

“Injuries are believed to be serious.”

At 6.30pm police were able to provide some more information.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman explained: “The A631 at Willingham Woods is now open following a collision earlier today.

“Four people were injured including two who were believed to be seriously injured.

“Thank you for your patience.”