Update (4pm): Lorry sheds its load and blocks road near Baumber

The B1225 at Great Sturton, near Baumber, will be closed ‘for some time’ after a lorry overturned and shed its load of logs earlier today (Monday).

This afternoon, police said the road had been blocked since around 2pm and will be closed for some time.

The male lorry driver was injured and will be attending hospital.

While the road is blocked, motorists are asked to follow local diversions.

If you witnessed the incident, call police on 101 and quote incident 241 of September 3.

This afternoon’s incident follows reports of another collision further north on the B1225 shortly after 9am today, near the junction with the A631 at Ludford. Eyewitnesses reported that three ambulances and the police were in attendance.

This afternoon (3.30pm), a police spokesman confirmed it was a two-vehicle collision, and that ‘minor injuries’ were sustained.

If you witnessed this collision, call police on 101 and quote incident 71 of September 3.