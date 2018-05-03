UPDATE (12pm): Male ‘indecently exposes himself to children’ in Middle Rasen

Police are appealing for information after a male indecently exposed himself to two children in Middle Rasen.

The incident happened at 6.40pm on Tuesday (May 1) at the Middle Rasen Village Hall play park.

The suspect has been described as white male with black hair, around 5’8”, wearing black tracksuit bottoms with stripes down the side, a blue hoodie, and a blue baseball cap.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Police patrols have been stepped up in this area.

“If you have any information regarding this incident please call 101 and quote incident 354 of May 1. Thank you.”