Undercarriage of plane collapsed during take off at East Kirkby Air Show

Emergency services were called to the East Kirkby Air Show on Saturday (August 4) after the undercarriage of a plane collapsed during take off.

A spectator said: “Shortly after the flying displays had finished, visiting light aircraft were departing the airfield when the undercarriage of a Europa XS Monowheel light aircraft (G-IMAB) collapsed on take-off.

The Europa XS Monowheel light aircraft (G-IMAB) after it collapsed. Picture: MotoAero Photography.

“The aircraft crashed on to the grass air strip and skidded to a halt in the middle of the runway which was closed for some time as a result of the incident.

“Thankfully both pilot and passenger where unharmed if not a little shocked as emergency crews raced to the scene.”

Professional photographer Mike Woodward snapped these pictures of emergency services with the Europa XS Monowheel light aircraft (G-IMAB) after the crash.

