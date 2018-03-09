Uma’s short cut for hospice funds

A kind-hearted Kirton Lindsey woman has a new look after raising more than £1,600 for her local hospice.

Uma Vijay, whose hair was once so long it reached below her knees, has never had short hair. When she decided to take the plunge and have over 20 inches lopped off her long locks she chose to raise funds through sponsorship for Lindsey Lodge Hospice, while donating her hair to the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.

Uma said: “I took the very personal decision to cut off my hair in memory of my late sister who and passed away with cancer and was more than a mother and a friend to me, as well as in support of many of my friends who have experienced the same illness.”

She added: “I’ve always been a great supporter of the wonderful work of Lindsey Lodge; it’s a cause that’s very close to my heart, so raising raise funds for the hospice seemed entirely appropriate, and I’d like to say a huge thank you to all my friends and family for their generous donations.”

Supported by husband Dr Vijay and a group of close friends, Uma had her hair cut at the Hospice, by Volunteer Hairdresser Jane Goose, who styled her hair into a shoulder-length bob.

Uma added: “I was so nervous and emotional when Jane started to snip, but I’m delighted with my brand new look!”

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Fundraiser Anne Millett said: “Uma is a great friend to the Hospice, and we’re so very grateful to her for raising such a fantastic amount of money in this way – and we think her new style looks absolutely stunning!

“Every penny she raised will go towards helping us to continue provide free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and support their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.”

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, or to make a donation please visit: visit www.lindsey.lodgehospice.org.uk