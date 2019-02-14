Ultimate challenge for Middle Rasen man

A Middle Rasen ‘adventurer’ is preparing to take on an ultimate challenge - and in doing so he will set a world record.

Having climbed Kilimanjaro and walked the length of Britain - from Land’s End to John O’Groats - Richard Harries is now heading away from terra-firma and preparing to tackle a watery challenge.

Richard is in training to row the atlantic.

Only 145 people have crossed the Atlantic solo from east to west.

The oldest of these is Gerald Marie of France, who was almost 67 years old.

When Richard heads out next year, he will already have had his 70th birthday.

Richard said: “I can’t resist a challenge.

“This is probably as big a challenge as any; I got the idea of the row in my head and now it is there I have to do it.”

The row will take about three months to complete and during this time, the only contact Richard will have with the outside world is by satellite phone.

Richard said: “I think one of the worst things for me will be the boredom, but I am planning to take along a lot e-books and music to keep me going.

“I will probably talk to someone on the satellite every day or two and I can always communicate by text too.”

There are other things Richard has concerns over too.

He continued: “I am most scared about bad weather - oh and sharks, but these are incredibly rare and I will be taking sensible precautions.”

Having taken delivery of his boat last week, Richard is now keen to get ocean ready and is in regular training.

He is looking forward to a trial run in the North Sea.

The boat - Darien - has already made a successful crossing, with former rugby player Damian Browne, so it has good provenance.

Of course, Richard is not just undertaking the challenge for the ‘fun’ of it; he is hoping to raise £50,000 for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.

Richard is a consultant radiologist and also volunteers as a LIVES medic so sees the work done by the ambucopter first hand.

Richard said I often work alongside the doctors and paramedics who fly in the Air Ambulance so I feel an affinity with the charity.

“I’m extremely humbled by the tireless work the crew and everyone at Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance do.

“I am proud to be supporting them.”

Richard is now looking for businesses and individuals to help support him in this extreme challenge.

There are many ways to support Richard in his challenge.

Corporate sponsors can help provide individual meals or other challenge needs and in return, their logo will be featured.

Individuals can also sponsor Richard.

You can call Richard direct on 07711 494676 or donate towards Richard’s total at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/rwjharries (Old Man on the Ocean)