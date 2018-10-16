Two-wheel dementia fundraiser heads out from Rasen

An epic cycle challenge has raised almost £5,000 for a dementia charity.

Organised by the Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), the Tour de Trust event saw the cyclists pedal 109 miles through the Lincolnshire countryside.

The route headed out from The Poplars in Market Rasen and visited 12 of the Trust’s 15 care homes along the way, before finishing in the early evening at Patchett Lodge in Holbeach.

The epic ride raised awareness and valuable funds for Dementia UK.

One of those taking to wheels was OSJCT’s chief executive officer Dan Hayes.

He said: “This event was a wonderful opportunity to fundraise for one of our partners, Dementia UK, who provide support to the Trust in helping to assist residents with dementia.

“Whether individuals were on a bike, in the support minibus, making the refreshments or cheering on from the roadside, it was a fun day reminding us why we all do what we do every day.

“Thanks to everyone who made this occasion a great success.”

The group set themselves a fundraising target of £2,800, but this has been smashed, with the final total raised being £4,777.90.

Paul Edwards, Director of Clinical Services at Dementia UK, said: “We are so grateful to have the support of The Orders of St John Care Trust.

“Through their fundraising efforts, we can increase the number of specialist dementia nurses (Admiral Nurses) in response to one of the greatest health conditions of our time.”

The £2,800 secures a specialist dementia nurse for Dementia UK’s helpline to be able to support 200 families, so the current fundraising total allows even more support to be given.

An Admiral Nurse is a nurse who is continually trained, developed and supported by Dementia UK.

They provide families with support, expert guidance and with a friendly face to help the individual live more positively with dementia.

The Tour de Trust fundraising page is still open and all donations will be gratefully received.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/osjcttourdetrust.

This site also contains additional details about what the Trust is doing and the work of Dementia UK.