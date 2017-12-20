Two weeks left to have your say on part-night street lighting

Local residents, businesses and organisations have until Friday, January 5, to complete a questionnaire on the impact of part-night street lighting, whether positive or negative.

In April 2016, the council began a streetlight transformation programme, in a bid to save £1.7m per year from the £5m annual streetlighting budget.

As a result of the changes, around 42,000 streetlights, mainly in residential areas, are now switched off between midnight and 6am.

The council is currently carrying out a formal review into the impact of part-night lighting, looking at topics including:

• the environment

• road collisions

• crime rates

• safety and crime

• emergency services

• health and public health services

• businesses and the night time economy

As part of that process, people are being asked to complete a short questionnaire to share their views. So far, more than 3,500 people have taken part.

John Monk, group manager – design services, said:“Part-night lighting has been in place for some months now, and we’ve seen no firm evidence to suggest that the changes have had a negative impact on people’s safety.

“A panel of councillors is now carrying out a formal review, and over the next few months they will be collecting evidence and speaking to relevant organisations to gauge the impact of the changes.

“It’s important for the panel to understand what the public’s experience is of part-night lighting, which is why people are being asked to complete this short questionnaire. To be representative, we would like to hear from people whether they feel they have been impacted by the change or not.

“All feedback received will be taken into consideration when the panel decides its recommendations for the executive.

“However, while this may include amendments to the policy, the available budget would not allow for a wholesale reversal of the changes.”

To complete the survey, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/streetlighting

Alternatively, call 01522 782070.

All responses must be received by 5pm on Friday, January 5.