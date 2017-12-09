Two national awards for Mon Ami staff at glittering event

Two members of staff at a Wragby nursery are celebrating after winning national awards at a ceremony in London.

Kristina Johnson and Julie Crowther from Mon Ami Children’s Nurseries were named as winners at the Nursery Management Today National Nursery Awards 2017.

Kristina won the Operations/Regional Manager of the Year crown while Julie was awarded the Nursery Nurse of the Year title.

Kristina oversees the work of all four outstanding-rated Mon Ami nurseries in Alford, Boston, Swineshead and Wragby.

Julie is the lead practitioner for young babies under the age of two at Mon Ami’s newest nursery in Wragby.

They received their awards from TV presenter and adventurer Ben Fogle at a glittering event held at the Hilton London Metropole recently.

Kristina said: “We were completely shocked when we heard our names read out as the winners, but we’re absolutely delighted as well.

“These are individual awards but we like to think that they’re a reflection of the hard work and dedication of all our staff at all four nurseries.

“It’s great news for our business and it’s also nice to put Lincolnshire on the map at an event which was attended by early years professionals from all over the UK.”

Mon Ami was founded in 2002 and now all four of its Lincolnshire nurseries are rated outstanding by Ofsted.

The latest to be inspected was the new Wragby nursery in February 2017.

These are not the first awards Mon Ami has won recently.

Last year, co-owner and founder Samantha Britton was included in the NMT Nursery Top 10 Most Influential people of 2016.

She and her husband Jarrod were also named in the Fantastic 50 list of top Midlands entrepreneurs in Midlands Business Insider magazine.

•Mon Ami opened its first nursery in Swineshead in 2002.

