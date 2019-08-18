Two motorcyclists have died after a collision at Thoresway

Two motorcyclists have died following a collision at Thoresway, near Market Rasen last night (Saturday).

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after the crash on the B1125 at Stone Farm, reported at 6.16pm.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Both male riders - one aged in his 30s from the Gainsborough area, and one aged in his 60s and from the Hull area - were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene. It was re-opened shortly before 2am this morning (Sunday).

“If you were travelling on this road before the crash, or were overtaken by one of the motorbikes, we would like to hear from you.”

• If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 382 of August 17 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 382 of August 17 in the subject of your email.