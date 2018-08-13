Two decades marked at Pegasus Childcare Centre in Osgodby

Friends from past and present joined together recently to celebrate the 20th birthday of Pegasus, a charity-run childcare centre in Osgodby.

There was plenty to celebrate and fun was had by all, with children’s entertainment, face painting, circus skills, storytelling, photo booth, Mr Shiny, afternoon tea and birthday cake.

There was also a display showing the development of Pegasus, from the ’very beginning to the present day.

Pegasus Childcare Centre is in the heart of the village next to the primary school.

The centre takes children from the age of two up until their 12th birthday for nursery, breakfast club and after school club.

They are currently taking bookings for September.

For more information contact the centre on either their email at pegasuschildcare@btconnect.com or by telephone on 01673 828187.