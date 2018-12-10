TV show will shed light on Lincolnshire RAF base

A Lincolnshire RAF base is to be the focus of hit history show, WW2 Treasure Hunters.

In the sixth episode of the second series, Madness frontman Suggs will head to RAF Coningsby.

On his visit, Suggs will learn how Bomber Command operated before the formation of the Pathfinders as he gets to use one of only two operation Lancaster Bombers.

With guidance from Wing Commander Mark McNulty, Suggs will discover more about one of the Pathfinders key strategic missions where 244 aircraft set out to destroy a sea wall in Holland.

The episode featuring RAF Coningsby will air on HISTORY® next Monday, December 17, at 9pm.

• The series is available on all catch up and on demand services.

