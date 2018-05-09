Try tennis for free as Caistor club joins in with national event

If you have ever wanted to try your hand at tennis, now is your chance - and best of all it is free.

Caistor Lawn Tennis Club is taking part in the LTA (Lawn Tennis Association) Great British Tennis Weekend this Saturday, May 12.

The event will run from 11am to 3pm at the Brigg Road sportsground.

The sessions are suitable for all ages and abilities.

There will be a parent/grandparent and child session as well as free play tennis for those who just want to go along and hit some balls.

Don’t worry if you don’t have any equipment, as racquets and balls will be available on the day.

All you need is willingness to give tennis a go, but participants are asked to wear trainers and suitable clothing.

Refreshments and the Sports Club bar will be available throughout the day.

A membership offer for new members will be available on the day.

Go along and bring the whole family and have some fun.

Full details and the opportunity to register is online.

Visit www.lta.org.uk/gbtw and enter Caistor Tennis Club.