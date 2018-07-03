Trio of awards for De Aston

De Aston School has scooped three prizes in the 2018 Lincolnshire Education Awards.

The ceremony took place on Monday (July 2) at North Kestevan School, where the great and the good for the county’s education presented awards to both primary and secondary schools.

Chloe Chuck, left, and Rosy Smith with their awards

Students Chloe Chuck and Rosy Smith joined teacher Sarah Peacock as winners, much to the delight of De Aston head teacher Simon Porter.

Mr Porter said: “I am incredibly proud of all three.

“It is no surprise that Chloe and Rosy have been a major part of the extra-curricular success that Miss Peacock has created.

“All three are fantastically talented and we are blessed that they are part of the De Aston family.

“They really do deserve these awards.”

De Aston’s Head of English, Sarah Peacock was named ‘Secondary Teacher of the Year’.

A previous runner-up for this award, this time Sarah came ahead of a science and PE teacher to scoop the top prize.

Sarah’s nomination not only outlined her success in the classroom, but also her ‘amazing’ extra-curricular efforts.

She has set up from scratch and run single handedly the school’s Debating Society, Shakespeare Society, Creative Writing Club, Literacy Ambassadors plus many others.

She has taken her students to perform in the West End and yearly at the Drill Hall, not to mention debating in the House of Lords.

Sarah also runs the school library in her ‘spare’ time.

This award comes just a week or so after Sarah attended the TES National Awards, where she was shortlisted for English Teacher of the Year.

For the second year running, Chloe Chuck won ‘Secondary Author of the Year’.

Chloe’s writing has been performed at a range of venues, both in school and at major competitions.

She has also mentored young writers as part of the De Aston Creative Writing Society.

Sarah Peacock said: “Chloe is an exceptional talent and will be taking A levels with us in September, including, of course, English Literature, her favourite subject.”

The third award-winner was student Rosy Smith, who was named ‘Secondary Performer of the Year in Lincolnshire’.

Mr Porter said: “Rosy has an amazing voice and has performed at many school events.

“She is also a member of the De Aston Shakespeare Society, taking the role of the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet and Lady Macbeth with performances at the Drill Hall.”

Rosy also works with a performing charity out of school for adults with special needs .

She is heading off to the prestigious Emil Dale Academy for a place on their Extended Diploma in Musical Theatre after winning a place from 3,000 applicants.