Tribute to Alex after fatal collision at Welton Cliff

Tributes have been paid to a ‘loving and funny’ young man who sadly died after a road traffic collision at Welton Cliff last week.

Aiden Sawyer, 17, from Lincoln was one of three people to have lost their life after the collision on Monday March 25.

Another 17-year-old and a 14-year-old also sadly died as a result of the collision.

A statement issued by Aiden’s family said: “Aiden was growing up to be such a polite, loving, funny young man and touched the heart of so many people.

“Even at the end of Aiden’s life he still managed to think of others and has saved four peoples lives by donating his organs.

“As parents we couldn’t have been prouder of Aiden, he was just about to get his Construction Skills Certification Scheme card and an apprenticeship in bricklaying sorted out. Everything was just starting to fall into place for him.”