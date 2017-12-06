Tree messages for loved ones at Rasen funeral home

A Market Rasen funeral home is inviting people to remember their loved ones with messages on a special memorial Christmas tree at

Until Friday December 22, people can write personalised tributes to family and friends they have lost and place them on the tree attThe Co-op Funeral Home, which opened in the former Chase Pub at the beginning of September.

The intitiative will run at all the Co-op’s 20 funeral homes across the county.

“Christmas can be an especially tough time for those who’ve lost family members and friends,” said Head of Funerals, David Dernley.

“Lots of people found some comfort from writing and displaying their messages on our memorial Christmas trees last year, and we hope that many more will this December.

“The trees are in all our funeral homes and anyone is welcome to visit and write a message during their normal

opening hours.

The Market Rasen Funeral Home, in the town’s King Street, is open from Monday to Friday, from 10am to 3pm.

Mr Dernley added: “Our professional funeral colleagues are always on hand to help, whether someone needs

advice on their arrangements or simply a meaningful chat over a cup of tea.”

In addition, together with members, Lincolnshire Co-op is fundraising for social inclusion charities and local lunch clubs from December until March, through the Community Champions scheme.

These charities provide a helping hand and tackle loneliness for older people in their

communities.

Those popping into the funeral home can join in with the fundraising by choosing to make a small donation.