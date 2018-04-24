Wickenby firm takes action to tackle recruitment challenge

A leading transport firm set up in a former Market Rasen corn store has just ploughed almost £1 million into growing its fleet in a bid to tackle a recruitment challenge.

Rase Distribution, now based at the former RAF Wickenby Airfield, has announced it has spent more than £700,000 on market-leading vehicles and £225,000 on trailers in a bid to attract the best drivers in the industry.

Rase Distribution director Geoff Hill said: “Our primary concern is operating a fleet that maximises our ‘up-time’.

“However, it’s become clear in recent years that the industry is facing a recruitment challenge.

“In order to attract the best drivers, we need to offer market leading equipment and infrastructure.

“Scania and Volvo vehicles are popular quality brands and they’ll offer our drivers a well-equipped, comfortable and modern working environment.

“The vehicles also feature the most up-to-date telematics to allow us to track fuel efficiency and monitor driver behaviours.”

Rase Distribution was founded in March 1967 by David and Jean Hill and started trading from a former corn store in Market Rasen.

In 2010, it became a member of Palletways, Europe’s largest express palletised freight network.

The company is a regular Palletways Platinum club member in recognition of its first-class customer service.

With no natural family succession, Rase was recently acquired by HW Coates in Leicestershire which Geoff Hill said will provide long-term business continuity and succession for its staff and customers.

The new additions - all of which meet the latest emission requirements - include four Volvo 44-tonne tractor units, three 26-tonne Scania curtainsiders with cantilever tail lifts, one 12-tonne DAF curtainsider and ten Lawrence David curtainside trailers.

They join the firm’s 55-strong fleet of vehicles based at its depot.