UPDATE: Serious crash involving lorry and car shuts A46 near Caistor

A serious collision is currently blocking the A46 near Caistor this morning, Tuesday March 20.

The road is closed due to the crash between a lorry and a car on the A46 Caistor Road at Limber Road, Swallow.

Police have now confirmed the closure is at Swallow rather than Market Rasen, as officers initially reported.

The closure is affecting traffic between Caistor and Grimsby.

A detour is in operation for Stagecoach Bus route 53.

Anyone who witnessed the collision should call police on 101 with incident number 63 20/03/2018