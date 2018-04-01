UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in crash at Grasby

Police have said the motorcyclist who died following a crash at Grasby on Friday (March 30) was a 58-year-old man from Scunthorpe.

The driver of the VW Passat, also involved in the collision, was a 40-year-old local woman.

The crash occurred at about 3.20pm on the A1084, Brigg Road,

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was in the area and either saw the collision or the blue motor cycle or the black VW Passat before the collision.

Call them on 101 if you think you may be able to help, quoting incident 244 of March 30.