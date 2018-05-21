UPDATE: Man dies after A15 Scampton collision

Update: Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that a man in his 30s has died following a collision on the A15 at Scampton yesterday (Monday).

The man, from the Lincoln area, was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary but later died from his injuries.

The A15 between A1500 Tillbridge Lane and the A631 at Caenby Corner was closed for several hours after the collision at 4.45pm.

Anyone who saw any a blue BMW, a silver Mercedes-Benz HGV or a silver Land Rover travelling in the area - or who saw the collision itself - should call Lincolnshire Police on non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 319 of May 21.

Police would also appreciate anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles to get in touch.