Teenager involved in crash on A46 at Welton dies in hospital

A teenager involved in a crash on the A46 at Welton has died.

Emergency services were called to a road traffic collision at 9.20pm on Saturday February 3.

The collision was on the A46 Lincoln Road at Welton and involved a single vehicle, a blue Peugeot.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The driver and one of the passengers, Gemma Marshall, 19, were taken to the Queens Medical Centre with serious injuries. One other passenger received minor injuries.

Sadly, Gemma, from Rotherham, died at Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham on Tuesday, February 13.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who saw the blue Peugoet prior to the collision to contact 101 quoting incident 434 of 3 February.