Serious crash at Scampton closes A15

The A15 was closed between A1500 Tillbridge Lane and the A631 at Caenby Corner after a serious crash on Monday evening (May 21).

Three vehicles - a blue BMW, a silver Mercedes-Benz HGV and a silver Land Rover - were involved in the crash on the A15 at Scampton at about 4.45pm.

One man has been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary by Air Ambulance.

The road was closed for several hours.

Anyone who saw any of the vehicles travelling in the area or who saw the collision itself, should call Lincolnshire Police on non-emergency number 101 - quote reference 319 of May 21. Police would also appreciate anyone who may have dashcam footage of the vehicles to get in touch.