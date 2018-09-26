Roadworks in Caistor area

Resurfacing works to replace worn out carriageway on the B1125 Caistor High Street will commence next week.

The programme of night-time works will start on Monday, October 1, and is expected to last for two weeks, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

A closure will be in place from Mansgate Hill (Nettleton) and Caistor’s Whitegate Hill between the hours of 7pm and 6am (Monday to Friday) for the duration of the works.

The signed diversion route will be via the B1225 south to A631 east to A16 Louth Bypass to A18 north to the A46 west to the B1225, and vice versa.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As part of these works, we will be resurfacing parts of the B1225 in Caistor to replace road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption, including scheduling a majority of the works overnight to lessen the impact on the traveling public.

“Thank you for your continued patience while these works are carried out.”

To find out more about this and other resurfacing works, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks