Resurfacing works planned for the Market Rasen area

Several roads in the Market Rasen are due to be surface dressed next week, making them safer and extending their lives.

From Monday, July 9, the roads which will be resurfaced are:

• Thoresway Road, Rothwell to Thoresway.

• Swallow Road, Thorganby

• B1203 Swinhope Hill, Binbrook

• Newton Lane, Binbrook

• Meadow Drive, Binbrook

• Chestnut Way, Binbrook

• Main Road, Kelstern

• A631 Cross O’Cliff Hill, Kelstern

• Hallington Road, Withcall

• Donington Road, Hallington

• Highfield Lane, Tathwell

• Withcall Lane, Withcall

Each location will take around one to two days to complete.

The exact dates and timings for each location will depend upon weather conditions.

To ensure the safety of the workforce, appropriate forms of traffic management will need to be used at each site.

This means delays are likely and people are advised to use alternative routes where possible.

Lincolnshire County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Following the works, a 20mph speed limit will be in place for seven days.

For the latest news on roadworks around the county, click here