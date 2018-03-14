Repairs planned on roads in Market Rasen area

Resurfacing and patching works will be taking place on the A631 next week.

Work is set to begin on Monday (March 19).

Initial improvements will be taking place on the A631 between Caenby Corner and Dog Kennel Road.

Once completed, works will move further along the A631, from Hemswell roundabout to Gibson Road.

To allow the work to be carried out safely, the affected part of the A631 will be closed.

Traffic travelling east on the A631 and wanting to go south will be diverted via the B1398, A1500, A15 and vice versa.

Traffic wanting to go north will be diverted via the B1398, B1205, A15 and vice versa.

Access will be maintained to affected properties as far as practicable.

Then on Wednesday, April 4, work will move to the junction of the B1205 Kirton Road and A15.

This final stage of improvements is expected to take three days, weather permitting.

This stage of the project will be carried out under a full closure of the B1205 junction, with temporary two-way lights on the A15.

A temporary speed limit of 30mph will also be in place through the works.

Traffic will be diverted via the B1205, B1434, A46, A1103, A631, A15 and vice versa.

Steve Brooks, senior project leader, said: “These sections of road have reached the end of their serviceable life.

“Resurfacing them will ensure they remain fit for purpose for many years.

“There is likely to be some disruption while the work is taking place, so we would advise that people leave additional time for their journeys and use alternative routes where possible.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

For the latest news on roadworks taking place across Lincolnshire, click here