Police name two 19-year-olds and former Caistor Grammar School pupil killed in A46 crash at Lincoln

Police have named the two 19-year-old's killed in the crash on the A46.

They are Sian Chambers and Alex Ross.

Road Closed

Alex's family have made the following statement. "Alex was an extremely talented musician. He was a former pupil at Caistor Grammar School where he won a scholarship to the Purcell School of Music in London.

"A double bass player, he was training at the Royal Academy of Music, also in London, where he was a second year student. He had a brilliant future ahead of him which has been sadly taken away."

Sian's family do not feel able to release a statement at this time.

Emergency Services were called to the A46 Lincoln bypass at 12.50am on Saturday, December 22, where two cars had collided.

Sian and Alex, the occupants of a blue Ford Mondeo estate, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other vehicle, a white Citreon C3 left the scene and was later traced and the driver, a 26-year-old local man was arrested for causing death by dangerous driving, providing a positive breath test and leaving the scene of a collision.

Anyone who was on the by pass between the Carholme and Skellingthorpe roundabouts between about 0030 and 0050 on Saturday and saw either the white Citroen C3 or the blue Mondeo estate before the collision or saw the collision itself is asked to contact police on 101.