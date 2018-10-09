No trains between Market Rasen and Lincoln after suspicious package causes station lockdown

There are no trains between Market Rasen and Lincoln after a suspicious package was found this afternoon.

Officers are in attendance at Lincoln bus station following a report of a suspicious package being found just before mid-day.

The bus station has been evacuated and a 100m cordon put in place. Roads are closed at Broadgate at Siemens, Pelham Bridge, and St Marys Street at Wigford Way.

Lincoln Railway Station is included in the 100m cordon and all trains have been stopped.

Emergency services teams are on site.

UPDATE: The emergency services have now reopened the roads and allowed the station at Lincoln to be reopened.

The package has been confirmed as not suspicious.

Train companies are now looking at recovering the advertised timetable however this is not expected to be until around 6pm.