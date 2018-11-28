MP in talks to get better rail links for Rasen

Market Rasen MP Sir Edward Leigh has met with the Transport Secretary to petition for better rail links for the town.

Sir Edward and the Secretary of State for Transport, Rt. Hon. Chris Grayling MP, discussed improved rail connections - including additional services via Market Rasen, which would connect Grimsby with London.

Sir Edward has long supported improving the rail services available at local stations.

He said: “Earlier this year I said I would petition the Transport Secretary to make sure we get improved services.

“Last week I met with him and have reaffirmed my support for improved rail services at Market Rasen.”

Sir Edward said that since 2010, the Government has embarked on the biggest rail modernisation programme since Victorian times, with £48 billion set to be spent on improving railways.

Sir Edward said: “I am sure most people would agree that what we want is more through services south to Lincoln and north to Grimsby together with direct connections to London, as we had in the past.”

The Government has launched a review to transform Britain’s railways to improve services and provide better value for money for passengers.

The review will be led by an expert panel that will make recommendations to improve the current franchising model in terms of reliability, delivering better services and value for money for passengers.

Sir Edward said that in recent years passengers have been helped with rail fares to reduce pressures on their household budgets.

And he said that whilst under Labour fares increased, the current Government has frozen regulated rail fares in line with inflation, meaning annual season ticket holders will have approximately £425 more in their pockets in the five years to 2020.

•Sir Edward’s views on Brexit deal - see page 12.