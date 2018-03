A motorcyclist has died following a crash at Grasby yesterday.

The crash occurred at about 3.20pm on the A1084, Brigg Road, Grasby, between a blue Triumph motor cycle and a black VW Passat.

Sadly the motorcyclist was killed at the scene. Police have not et released further details.

Anyone who saw the collision or who saw either vehicle before the collision is asked to call 101 quoting incident 244 of 30th March.

More details will be released as soon as we have them.