More tragic news as another female student dies after being involved in a collision on Sleaford area's roads

Police have confirmed that an 18-year-old female Sir William Robertson Academy student who was involved in a collision outside her school in Welbourn has died.

Officers have just announced that Millie Taylor-Noonan, of Sudbrook, has died following the collision with a black Mercedes on Tuesday afternoon at the end of the school day.

Her family has paid tribute to her, saying: “Millie was a happy, kind, caring and beautiful young lady.

“Millie was really passionate about the environment. For her 18th birthday she did not want presents but asked for people to donate to the Clean Oceans campaign.

“She was also a member of the Centre for Alternative Technology, in Wales, and completed the Walk For Wildlife, with Chris Packham.

“Millie had also made the choice that at the end of her life her organs should be donated, to help others.

“She was fantastic at school: all her teachers loved her and she worked hard. She was going to go to university and study the subjects that she was passionate about.

“She was loved by everyone, and was beautiful inside and out.

“We will miss you Millie – your family and your loving boyfriend.”

The family have asked for privacy at this time.

Millie had been airlifted to the Queen's Medical Centre at Nottingham after the collision at 3.30pm.

Police stated at the time: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of the school on the A607 and either saw the collision or saw the pedestrian or the black Mercedes before the collision to contact us via 101."

The day before, on Monday, 16-year-old St George's Academy student, Eliza Bill, from Threekingham, died after being in collision with a lorry on the A15 at Osbournby as she got off a broken down bus. A 14 year old girl was also injured.