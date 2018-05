A man has suffered serious injuries in a collision between a motorbike and a car at West Rasen today, Tuesday May 1.

The crash took place on the A631 at West Rasen at 2.10pm.

The man riding the motorcycle has been seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

The road is blocked at the junction with Toft Lane and motorists are advised to use an alternative route if possible.

