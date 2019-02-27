Man dies in Caistor bypass collision

Police have confirmed a man in his 80s has not survived his injuries following the collision yesterday (Tuesday) on the A46 Caistor bypass.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene.

The collision involved three Mercedes - a green coupe, a black coupe and a blue saloon.

Police urgently need witnesses to come forward, especially if they have captured dashcam footage of the collision.

The collision happened just before 3pm.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 and quote incident 248 of 26/02/19.