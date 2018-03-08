Improved drainage system for Redbourne Road in Waddingham

Works to replace existing kerbing at the Kirton Road / Stainton Avenue / Redbourne Road junction with a combined kerb drainage system will start on Monday, March 19.

The works are expected to last for three days, subject to reasonable weather.

A full closure of Redbourne Road at its junction with B1205 Kirton Road and Stainton Avenue will be in place while the new system is installed.

The local diversion for the closure will be via west via the junction along Kirton Road towards the A15, north along the A15 towards the junction with the B1206 Redbourne Mere and then back along Redbourne Mere to Redbourne Road.

In addition, a temporary pedestrian footway will be maintained to provide continued access for those walking and cycling.

A Lincolnshire County Council highways spokesman said: “As part of these works, we’ll be replacing the existing kerb with a kerb drainage system and also reinstating the footway that will be removed during the new system’s installation. When complete, these works will resolve the issue of standing water in the area.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and ask you to bear with us as we carry out these improvement works.”