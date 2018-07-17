Girl, 12, suffers broken leg in hit and run collision outside De Aston School in Market Rasen

A 12-year-old girl suffered a broken leg after a hit and run collision outside De Aston school in Market Rasen.

Police are appealing for any witnesses that may have information in relation to the crash that occurred outside De-Aston School on Willingham Road, Market Rasen, between the hours of 12:10pm and 12:40pm on Sunday July 15.

A small dark grey vehicle was involved in a collision with a 12-year-old female who sustained a broken right leg.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove off towards Market Rasen.

Any information please contact PC Prestwich through the 101 phone system, leave your details and he will contact you.