Disruption as Bardney Bridge closes for repairs

Motorists are being warned to expect ‘significant disruption’ as work begins on Bardney Bridge next month.

The works are scheduled to take place from Monday, April 15, to Friday, July 5.

For the majority of that time, the bridge will be closed to traffic, but will remain open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Diversions will be in place via Metheringham, Woodhall Spa and Horncastle.

Areas of deterioration affecting the strength of the bridge will be repaired, and the bridge will also be repainted and re-waterproofed.

Coun Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “It’s vital we make these repairs as soon as possible to ensure the bridge remains safe for people to use.

“The work is planned to start once everything is in place in April. That means we should be able to get it done before the busy harvest time.

“We realise there will still be significant disruption in the local area while the work is carried out, so we are looking at ways in which we can minimise the length of time the road is closed for.

“As always, we advise people to leave additional time for their journeys.”