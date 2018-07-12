Calls for Rasen to be rail transport hub

Calls are being made for Market Rasen to become a ‘transport hub’ for Lincolnshire with hourly train services seven days a week.

In a presentation to Market Rasen Town Council, North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership (NNLCRP) chairman Barry Coward said he wanted to see an hourly service between Lincoln and Grimsby, with a stop at Market Rasen.

Rasen station EMN-180204-101551001

And he said a dedicated bus to take passengers from Louth to Market Rasen train station would help to create a transport hub in the town.

Mr Coward said: “We support the East Midlands Council Strategy which calls for an hourly train service between Lincoln and Grimsby seven days a week.

“In addition we are calling for a dedicated bus from Louth to Market Rasen.

“This will connect Louth to the rail network.

“We would like to see the creation of Market Rasen as a hub for rail passengers from a wide catchment area.

“Hourly trains and the Louth bus will generate more passengers.”

Mr Coward said more car parking would also be needed in the town, and the A631 needed to be reclassified as a ‘major road’.

He said: “The A631 needs to be designated a major road by the Department for Transport so that funds can be sought for a southern by-pass with access to station parking.

“This is a long term aspiration, meanwhile improved buses serving the catchment area will be sought, with Call Connect playing an important role.”

And, Mr Coward said his community rail partnership group would be supporting increased community involvement with the station.

He said: “We have developed local travel guides such as the Kirton Lindsey guide.

“Stagecoach designed and printed it and they are willing to do so for Market Rasen.”

Mr Coward said the NNLCRP would be able to find sponsors to cover the printing costs.

He asked Market Rasen Town Council if councillors would be able to distribute leaflets to every household - this was agreed by the mayor, Coun John Matthews.

Mr Coward said: “It [the guide] was well received in KirtonLindsey as they have never had such a guide before.

“And rail usage has increased as a result.”

North Notts and Lincs Community Rail Partnership covers 11 stations.

It is divided into four groups and Market Rasen has just been invited to join the West Lindsey area.

The board is made up of four area chairmen, four train operating companies, six councils and Stagecoach.

One of its aims is to improve rail services at Market Rasen when the new East Midlands franchise starts in August 2019.

The partnership works with all members of the community, including school children.