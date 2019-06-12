UPDATE, THURSDAY JUNE 13: Latest road closures and areas passable with care

Police have released a list of roads closed across Lincolnshire this morning, but warn others may be dangerous.
CLOSED ROADS:
Great Steeping road not passable
Bank Street, Horncastle
A158 between Horncastle and Gunby roundabout
Blackwell Row, Roughton Road, Kirkby-on-Bain
Raithby Road, Spilsby
Thorpe Road, Tattershall Thorpe (near the Bluebell Inn)
St Peter's Avenue, Lincoln
ROADS PASSABLE WITH CARE:
A158 Gunby to Partney – described as passable with care
A158 Partney to Sausthorpe - described as passable with care
Aswardby Bridge – the river has burst its banks the road is flooded but passable with care
High Toynton at the Tetford turn off – Passable with care
Stanhope Road, Horncastle – Heavily flooded requires 4x4 usage for passage
B1195, Main Street, Great Steeping, Spilsby, at the bend with Old Church Lane and Sandy Lane
A1175 Uffington Road, Stamford (near cricket club)
A1 slip road at Gonerby Moor
B1398 at Burton