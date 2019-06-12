UPDATE, THURSDAY JUNE 13: Latest road closures and areas passable with care

Police have released a list of roads closed across Lincolnshire this morning, but warn others may be dangerous.

CLOSED ROADS:

Great Steeping road not passable

Bank Street, Horncastle

A158 between Horncastle and Gunby roundabout

Blackwell Row, Roughton Road, Kirkby-on-Bain

Raithby Road, Spilsby

Thorpe Road, Tattershall Thorpe (near the Bluebell Inn)

St Peter's Avenue, Lincoln

ROADS PASSABLE WITH CARE:

A158 Gunby to Partney – described as passable with care

A158 Partney to Sausthorpe - described as passable with care

Aswardby Bridge – the river has burst its banks the road is flooded but passable with care

High Toynton at the Tetford turn off – Passable with care

Stanhope Road, Horncastle – Heavily flooded requires 4x4 usage for passage

B1195, Main Street, Great Steeping, Spilsby, at the bend with Old Church Lane and Sandy Lane

A1175 Uffington Road, Stamford (near cricket club)

A1 slip road at Gonerby Moor

B1398 at Burton