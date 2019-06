Police have released a list of the latest road closures across Lincolnshire following the heavy rain yesterday..

The roads to avoid are:

B1397, Boston Road, Kirton – road is badly flooded at the cross roads and diversions are in place at roundabout

A631, Gainsborough Road, BishopBridge – road badly flooded

A52, Boston Road, Wainfleet St Mary – tree in road at turn off to Ivy Lane, blocking one carriageway

Heath Road, Heath Lane, Hungerton, Grantham – tree blocking half of the road